Brokerages Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Target Price at €41.75

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.75 ($47.44).

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NOEJ traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €34.12 ($38.77). The company had a trading volume of 25,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.09 and a 200-day moving average of €39.56. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €31.92 ($36.27) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

