Brokerages Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Target Price at €41.75

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.75 ($47.44).

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NOEJ traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €34.12 ($38.77). The company had a trading volume of 25,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.09 and a 200-day moving average of €39.56. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €31.92 ($36.27) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

