Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price at $69.81

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $57.11. 8,552,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,259,891. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

