Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) PT at $222.60

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Fiverr International stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,529. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.51. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $108.19 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

