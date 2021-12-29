Brokerages Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Price Target at C$50.33

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATA. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE ATA traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.76. 24,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,180. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$21.67 and a twelve month high of C$52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.82.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

