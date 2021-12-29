Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $661.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.68 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

