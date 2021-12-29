Brokerages Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on FCRD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.