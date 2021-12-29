Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.65). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 46.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,360. The company has a market cap of $360.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.40. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.