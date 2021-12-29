Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Amundi purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,011,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.70. 1,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,370. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $130.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

