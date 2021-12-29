Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce $112.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $101.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $392.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,674. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

