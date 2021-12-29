Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.77 Million

Analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce sales of $334.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.50 million and the highest is $351.20 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.77. 2,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -386.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

