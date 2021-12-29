Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Clipper Realty posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

CLPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLPR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $157.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.00. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -82.61%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

