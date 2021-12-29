Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

