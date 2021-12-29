Brighton Jones LLC Sells 520 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average is $117.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.65 and a 52-week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

