Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,366.18 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,488.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,479.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

