Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 461.9% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $402.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.