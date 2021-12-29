Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,694 shares of company stock valued at $440,480,864. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,928.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,920.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,795.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

