Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000.

RWO opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

