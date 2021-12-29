Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $254.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

