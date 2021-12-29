Bridge Oracle 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $18.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.66 or 0.07925196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,604.09 or 1.00802964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052015 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

