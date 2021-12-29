Brent L. Yeagy Sells 4,372 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WNC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 216,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $981.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.67. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

