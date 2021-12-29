Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.79

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 580861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $550,340. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

