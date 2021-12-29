Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.79

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 580861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.
EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $550,340. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
