Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $874.77

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 874.77 ($11.76) and traded as low as GBX 845 ($11.36). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 847 ($11.39), with a volume of 12,034 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.75) to GBX 770 ($10.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.57) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.31) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 901.88 ($12.12).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 831.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 874.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

