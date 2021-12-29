BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Up 0.3%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:zwb) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.80 and last traded at C$21.80. 40,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 130,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

