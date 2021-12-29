bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In November 2021, bluebird successfully separated the oncology business into a separate independent entity to focus on the genetic disease business. It is making good progress with an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above for the treatment of transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is also a positive for the company. Yet, it recently suffered a setback when the FDA placed a clinical hold on eli-cel for treating cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and a partial hold on lovo-cel for treating sickle cell disease. Also, the winding down of European operations hurt the stock severely. Such setbacks do not bode well. Further, stiff competition in the target market is a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $755.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.57. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after buying an additional 793,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $18,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

