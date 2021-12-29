Blakecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $13,827.77 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $13,827.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,652.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.35 or 0.07922588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00312045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.65 or 0.00920517 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.37 or 0.00439358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00259681 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.