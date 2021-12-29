Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue None Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of BGB opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.