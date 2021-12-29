Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $17.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.