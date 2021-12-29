Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $17.53.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
