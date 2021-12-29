BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.7% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 150.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 49.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $921.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $926.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

