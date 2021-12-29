Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 5.6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.42. 254,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,873,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $890.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 104,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

