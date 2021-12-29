BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Shares Down 8.8%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

About BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)

BioGaia AB engages in the development, marketing, and sale of probiotic products. It operates through the following segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment sells drops, oral rehydration solutions, digestive health tablets, and also royalties pertaining to pediatric products.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.