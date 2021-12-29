Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.39. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,430. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $267.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.65.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.