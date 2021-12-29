Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $59,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $654.64. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,411. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $627.24 and a 200-day moving average of $646.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

