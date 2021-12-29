Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. 171,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,984,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

