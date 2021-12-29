Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $278,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $669,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,780. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

