Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $479.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,898. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $480.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

