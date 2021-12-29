Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.48 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

