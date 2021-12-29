BHZ Capital Management LP Takes Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEVL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

LEVL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. 12,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,693. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $301.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.29.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 29.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEVL shares. Raymond James cut Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

