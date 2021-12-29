BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 700 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

