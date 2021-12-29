BHZ Capital Management LP Makes New $283,000 Investment in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First United by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First United by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of FUNC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Research analysts expect that First United Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. First United’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.