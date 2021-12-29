BHZ Capital Management LP Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the quarter. Community Bankers Trust comprises 1.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 696,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,011,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,158,000.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, Director William E. Hardy bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $36,487.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,827 shares of company stock worth $44,920.

ESXB remained flat at $$11.30 on Wednesday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

