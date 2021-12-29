BHZ Capital Management LP Has $2.57 Million Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after buying an additional 586,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HTBI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $513.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In related news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,966 shares of company stock worth $1,986,460. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

