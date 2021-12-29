BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for about 2.5% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,847. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

