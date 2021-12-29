BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. State Street Corp grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

