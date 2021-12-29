BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 113,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

