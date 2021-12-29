Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Acquires $95,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Air alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Carey bought 12,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $169,200.00.

XAIR stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $262.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist increased their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,450,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 62,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.