Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553,455 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

SH opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

