BEPRO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $39.15 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00043086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007072 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

