Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $305.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.71 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

