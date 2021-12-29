Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.4% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $96,000.

PMAY stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $30.62.

