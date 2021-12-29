Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after purchasing an additional 131,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,545,000 after purchasing an additional 146,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $123.07.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,122,733. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

